Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.41 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Energizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

