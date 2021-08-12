Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

