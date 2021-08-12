Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Erasca in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Erasca stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 8,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,478. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

