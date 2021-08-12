Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,269 shares of company stock worth $632,647. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,210,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Essent Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,447. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.63. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

