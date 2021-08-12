Essentia Price Up 30.7% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Essentia has a market cap of $3.44 million and $232,002.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.86 or 0.00890003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00111765 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

