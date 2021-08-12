Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Sells $1,270,080.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ESTA opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

