EUNOMIA Price Tops $0.0000 (ENTS)

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. EUNOMIA has a market capitalization of $69,435.08 and approximately $8.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNOMIA coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00046064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00141081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00152542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,113.41 or 0.99961767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.93 or 0.00860938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . The official message board for EUNOMIA is ent.zone/blog

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

