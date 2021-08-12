Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Shares of ESEA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 39,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.95. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

