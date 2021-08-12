Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.15)-($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $94.1-94.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.62 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.80.

Everbridge stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $142.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,328. Everbridge has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock valued at $482,782 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

