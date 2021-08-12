Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

DAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

NYSE DAR opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

