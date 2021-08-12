Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $907.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 930,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,511,000 after buying an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $8,309,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

