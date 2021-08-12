Everi Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,754 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,202% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen F. Raney sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $813,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everi by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. Everi has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

