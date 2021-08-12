EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,029. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,307.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after buying an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,939,000 after buying an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after buying an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after buying an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

