Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 186,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,418. Evogene has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

