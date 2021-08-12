Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.25

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 9783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 29.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 177.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

