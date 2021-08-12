Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

TSLA traded up $14.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $722.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,453,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,870,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.45 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.04 billion, a PE ratio of 376.17, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

