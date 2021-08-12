Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.71% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3,521.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,690. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

