Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $18.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.