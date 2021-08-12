Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $70,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,508,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,213,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

