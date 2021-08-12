Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $115.75. 4,351,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

