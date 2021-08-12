Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Shares of EVK traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €29.43 ($34.62). The stock had a trading volume of 510,369 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

