EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,167 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 289,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,171. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03.

