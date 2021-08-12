EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 36,622 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,977.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,309,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.04. 5,207,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,952,105. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

