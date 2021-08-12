EWG Elevate Inc. Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,344.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $18,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $15,222,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.23. The company had a trading volume of 125,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.