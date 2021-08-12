EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 161,393 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,341,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $931,000.

XSVM traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 62,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,302. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27.

