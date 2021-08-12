EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,495. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $378.93. The stock had a trading volume of 410,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,088. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

