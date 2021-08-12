Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Raised by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 139,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.92. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

