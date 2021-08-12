Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expedia reported second quarter results which were negatively impacted by coronavirus-induced disruptions in the worldwide travel activities. Further, sluggishness in international and corporate travel remained an overhang. Additionally, mounting expenses continued to pose challenge to the company’s margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company witnessed improving travel trends in North America. Further, strong growth in vacation rental and conventional lodging, and a rebound in domestic travel benefited the company. Additionally, cost-saving initiatives of the company remain tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties continue to persist in the global travel industry, owing to the resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases and the emergence of new corona variants.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,127. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after buying an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after buying an additional 892,911 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,184,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

