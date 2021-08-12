Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Expeditors is being aided by an increase in airfreight revenues in this coronavirus-ravaged scenario. Evidently, Airfreight Services revenues increased 48% year over year in first-half 2021. We are also impressed by Expeditors' measures to reward its shareholders. This May, the company hiked its semi-annual cash dividend by 11.5% to 58 cents per share. We are also pleased with the company's acquisition of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. Owing to these tailwinds, shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the global economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic is hurting Expeditors’ operations. Additionally, increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company’s bottom line. Decline in the current ratio (a measure of liquidity) is worrisome as well.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,450 shares of company stock worth $26,906,467. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 271,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

