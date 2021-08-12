Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $4,547.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Faceter has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00882428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00111323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

