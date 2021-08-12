FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel Sells 4,554 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Joseph Zimmel sold 4,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,248.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Zimmel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,927,242.56.

Shares of FDS opened at $364.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

