Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of FLMN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

