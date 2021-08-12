Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.90. Fang shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 119 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fang during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fang during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fang by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fang by 993.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 327,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 297,920 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors.

