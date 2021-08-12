Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The company has a market cap of $253.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $110,027.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747 in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 35,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

