Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 83.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fathom by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. Research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTHM. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 17,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $557,643.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,105,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $3,463,654.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

