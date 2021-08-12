Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. 100,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,400. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.67. Fathom has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.11 million and a PE ratio of -99.85.

In other Fathom news, Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654 over the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

