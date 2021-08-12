Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

