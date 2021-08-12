Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,933. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 60.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.