FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FGEN. Cowen lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.41 on Thursday. FibroGen has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 26.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

