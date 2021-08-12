Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Hovde Group currently has $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 23.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

