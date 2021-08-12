Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of FOA traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,508. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.