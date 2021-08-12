Financial Analysis: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and Village Farms International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Village Farms International $170.09 million 4.59 $11.61 million $0.10 96.40

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Village Farms International 0 1 4 1 3.00

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.04%. Village Farms International has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 114.38%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Village Farms International 0.02% 1.07% 0.73%

Summary

Village Farms International beats AppHarvest on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive arrangements with other greenhouse producers. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

