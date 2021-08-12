Financial Survey: Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) vs. EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bandwidth alerts:

82.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bandwidth and EverCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 8.35 -$43.98 million $0.22 519.00 EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EverCommerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bandwidth and EverCommerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70 EverCommerce 0 2 11 0 2.85

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.22%. EverCommerce has a consensus target price of 22.54, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than EverCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and EverCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -7.99% 3.80% 1.71% EverCommerce N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bandwidth beats EverCommerce on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc. provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation. It provides EverPro suite of solutions in home services; EverHealth suite of solutions within health services; and EverWell suite of solutions in fitness and wellness services. In addition, the company offers professional services, including implementation, configuration, installation, or training services. It serves home service professionals, such as construction contractors and home maintenance technicians; physician practices and therapists in the health services industry; and personal trainers and salon owners in the fitness and wellness sectors. The company was formerly known as PaySimple Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to EverCommerce Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.