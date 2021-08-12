FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FEYE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,762. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.