FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,762. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

