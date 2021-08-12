First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.97

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 6434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $896,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $4,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.