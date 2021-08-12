First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of FBIZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $250.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

