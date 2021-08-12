First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.00

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 1020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $555.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

