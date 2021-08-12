First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $14.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.13 million. First Community reported sales of $14.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year sales of $57.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $58.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 21.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

