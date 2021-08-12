First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Solar by 9.5% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 261.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

