First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,872 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 24,440 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of First Solar by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,589. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

